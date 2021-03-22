Monday, March 22, 2021
Pair arrested after getting off work at Burger King restaurant

Meta Minton

Alexander Maldonado

Dalton James Durning

Two Burger King employees were arrested with illegal substances they claimed they bought from a homeless man while they were on duty at the fast-food restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Dalton James Durning, 19, of Ocklawaha, and Alexander Maldonado, 26, of Wildwood, were traveling in a 2005 Ford passenger car in the wee hours Sunday when they failed to come to a complete stop at a red light at Main Street and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Durning, who was at the wheel of the vehicle, was “very nervous.” Vape pens and THC oil were found in the vehicle.

The pair said they work at the Burger King and had gotten off work a short time earlier. They told police they had purchased the vape pens and THC oil from a homeless man while they were at work.

Both men were arrested on felony charges of drug possession. They were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

