Monday, March 22, 2021
61.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers won’t visit town squares due to careless attitude about masks

Meta Minton

The town squares in The Villages have fully reopened, but many Villagers say they’ll continue to stay away from the entertainment hubs due to the careless attitude about masks.

“We are drastically opposed to town squares opening and with no mask requirement it’s even more irresponsible. Please don’t go there or collect in crowds anywhere. We need to reach herd immunity first,” said Villager Kathie Richardson.

Masks are still “requested” at the town squares, but the barricades and crowd limits have been ditched. Happy hour also has been reintroduced.

The dance floor was hopping Monday night at Lake Sumter Landing.

“You people are fools! No masks? No six-foot rule? Yet you can’t go to into the grocery store without wearing a mask? for that matter Wal-Mart or any other store. It will become interesting to learn how many new cases of COVID-19 there are in the near future because of this,” said Mike Nisavic of the Village of Fernandina.

Villager Patricia Roberts said that in her opinion, the squares should not have been reopened.

Masks were hard to find Monday night at Lake Sumter Landing.

“What was the Entertainment Department thinking in opening these squares up? And what are the people thinking attending these dancing events? It’s just too risky along with other events that are taking place,” she said.

Villager Ray Johnson said fully reopening the squares is disgraceful.

“Florida has one of the highest positivity rates in the country, but you have no regard for those of us who stay home and safe. All the people who frequent the squares also go to the grocery stores, banks etc. and so this pandemic will continue. How much money do you people need? Your whole concept is fueled by greed. No regard for people, only money,” Johnson said.

Villager Marsha Dew argued it was too soon to fully reopen the squares

“If we could just hold out until at least summer, maybe we can beat this horrific virus, but with all the people just jumping back in with no consideration of others, I think we may unfortunately be headed to another spike,” she said.

Carole Crenshaw of the Village of Calumet Grove is concerned with the high number of snowbirds and visitors in The Villages, many of whom are joining in the fun at the town squares.

“I can always go to the squares at a later date. There is no need for me to do it now — the squares are not going away. I would  rather be safe than sorry,” she said.

Related Articles

News

Villagers urge commissioners to stand their ground as anger at Hage boils over

Villagers are urging three Sumter County commissioners to stand their ground on impact fees as anger at state Rep. Brett Hage has reached a boiling point.
Read more
News

Woman extricated from car after crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A woman had to be extricated from her car after a crash Monday evening at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

81-year-old Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Winn-Dixie

An 81-year-old Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

New COVID-19 cases slow but many Floridians fearful of spring break outbreak

Less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida but many Sunshine State residents are concerned about a potential outbreak from spring breakers.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after getting off work at Burger King restaurant

Two Burger King employees were arrested with illegal substances they claimed they bought from a homeless man while they were on duty at the fast-food restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Car’s trunk held shut with bungee cord arouses suspicion of police officer

A couple with drugs was arrested after a police officer became suspicious due to their vehicle’s trunk being held shut with a bungee cord.
Read more
Crime

Lake Miona teen jailed without bond on contempt of court charge

A Lake Miona teenager who was arrested twice in February is being held without bond on a contempt of court charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more