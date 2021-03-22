Villagers won’t visit town squares due to careless attitude about masks

The town squares in The Villages have fully reopened, but many Villagers say they’ll continue to stay away from the entertainment hubs due to the careless attitude about masks.

“We are drastically opposed to town squares opening and with no mask requirement it’s even more irresponsible. Please don’t go there or collect in crowds anywhere. We need to reach herd immunity first,” said Villager Kathie Richardson.

Masks are still “requested” at the town squares, but the barricades and crowd limits have been ditched. Happy hour also has been reintroduced.

“You people are fools! No masks? No six-foot rule? Yet you can’t go to into the grocery store without wearing a mask? for that matter Wal-Mart or any other store. It will become interesting to learn how many new cases of COVID-19 there are in the near future because of this,” said Mike Nisavic of the Village of Fernandina.

Villager Patricia Roberts said that in her opinion, the squares should not have been reopened.

“What was the Entertainment Department thinking in opening these squares up? And what are the people thinking attending these dancing events? It’s just too risky along with other events that are taking place,” she said.

Villager Ray Johnson said fully reopening the squares is disgraceful.

“Florida has one of the highest positivity rates in the country, but you have no regard for those of us who stay home and safe. All the people who frequent the squares also go to the grocery stores, banks etc. and so this pandemic will continue. How much money do you people need? Your whole concept is fueled by greed. No regard for people, only money,” Johnson said.

Villager Marsha Dew argued it was too soon to fully reopen the squares

“If we could just hold out until at least summer, maybe we can beat this horrific virus, but with all the people just jumping back in with no consideration of others, I think we may unfortunately be headed to another spike,” she said.

Carole Crenshaw of the Village of Calumet Grove is concerned with the high number of snowbirds and visitors in The Villages, many of whom are joining in the fun at the town squares.

“I can always go to the squares at a later date. There is no need for me to do it now — the squares are not going away. I would rather be safe than sorry,” she said.