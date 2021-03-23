CDD 1 schedules forum to hear from residents on future of signage

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has scheduled a forum to hear from residents about the future of signage allowed at homes.

There will be a presentation and discussion during the regular board meeting set for 8 a.m. Friday, April 9 at Savannah Center.

CDD 1 Board of Supervisors Chair Kathy Porter contends it’s time to look at the board’s policy of not enforcing the rule prohibiting signage.

The board decided in 2013 to stop enforcing the rule. Among the concerns at the time was an opinion from legal counsel that declared, “The constitutionality of the regulation is questionable.”

In a meeting earlier this month, Supervisor Ellen Cora pointed out she was on the board nearly a decade ago when CDD 1 supervisors hashed out the sign issue. She was in favor of allowing signs at that time and remains in favor of signs today. She recalled what drove the sign debate at that time.

“The Developer wanted to have a monopoly in real estate sales,” Cora said, indicating the intent was to drive out non-Villages real estate signs, including the “For Sale by Owner” signage.

She pointed out that the late Don Hahnfeldt, then president of The Villages Homeowners Association and then-Villages Vice President Gary Moyer came to the supervisors’ meeting to “exert pressure” on CDD 1 to do the Developer’s bidding.

For more information about the upcoming meeting, contact Community Standards at 751-3912.