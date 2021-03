Christie M. Green, 46, of Fruitland Park, FL, passed away on March 20, 2021.

She was born on August 26, 1974 in Jacksonville, FL., to Linda and Steven A. Weist. Christie is survived by her loving husband John Kelly Green; her children, John Forest Green and Taylor Green; 2 grandchildren, Abigail Eilber, and Eli Green; and her sister Teresa Green.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.