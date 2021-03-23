Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Congressman Webster declares U.S. facing ‘crisis at our border’

Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared the United States is facing a “crisis at our border.”

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives said illegal border crossings have skyrocketed amid the Biden Administration’s change in policy from the Trump administration.

He cited the following statistics:

• There has been a 61 percent increase in unaccompanied children encountered at the southwest border between January and February. The number of migrant children detained at the border tripled in just two weeks.
• 100,441 illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southwest border in February, which is 173 percent higher than February 2020.

“Criminals, gang members and international terrorists are exploiting this crisis, attempting to enter our country illegally. I am opposed to President Biden’s actions and glad that Florida has taken action by filing suit in federal court to hold President Biden accountable for failing to fulfill his responsibility of enforcing the law,” Webster said.

He said legislation brought forward by House Democrats is written so broadly that an individual not currently living in the U.S. must be granted a special green card if they meet the threshold requirements, essentially jumping in line ahead of those who have done the right thing and are waiting for legal admission.

“The bill would also not prevent many gang members or individuals with criminal records from getting access to these special green cards. In fact, in many cases it mandates they must be given green cards if they meet the age and continuous presence requirements. It also allows those who have committed immigration fraud to receive these green cards. This is a slap in the face to lawful immigrants who have played by the rules,” Webster said.

He added that the Democrats’ bill “is not a serious attempt” to tackle the illegal immigration problem.

“The bill does nothing to address the crisis at our southern border or to improve border security which is badly needed to stem the flow of illegal immigration that puts children at grave risk on the dangerous journey from Central America. It prohibits the use of gang databases to establish gang participation as part of the green card application review process. It further incentivizes bad behavior and thus will worsen our border crisis,” Webster said.

Share your thoughts on the border at [email protected]

