Florida Association of Counties opposes bill on impact fees

The Florida Association of Counties has announced its opposition to a bill on impact fees, a topic which has been on the front burner in Sumter County.

State Rep. Brett Hage has co-sponsored House Bill 337, the companion to Senate Bill 750, which would severely restrict the ability of local governments to impose impact fees, which are a one-time charge for new construction.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up SB 750 on Wednesday.

The FAC issued a bulletin expressing its opposition to the bill because it would narrow the definition of infrastructure that may be bought with impact fees, thus, under the bill, impact fees could no longer be used to purchase law enforcement vehicles and equipment; fire trucks and equipment; and emergency medical service vehicles and equipment. The FAC also warned the bill would require credits for facilities the developer choose to build for the market benefit of the development that do not offset the need for improved facilities to serve the larger community.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, serves on the Senate Community Affairs Committee. You can share your thoughts with Sen. Baxley at [email protected] at (850) 487-5012.