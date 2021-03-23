Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Florida Association of Counties opposes bill on impact fees

Meta Minton

The Florida Association of Counties has announced its opposition to a bill on impact fees, a topic which has been on the front burner in Sumter County.

Rep. Brett Hage

State Rep. Brett Hage has co-sponsored House Bill 337, the companion to Senate Bill 750, which would severely restrict the ability of local governments to impose impact fees, which are a one-time charge for new construction.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up SB 750 on Wednesday.

The FAC issued a bulletin expressing its opposition to the bill because it would narrow the definition of infrastructure that may be bought with impact fees, thus, under the bill, impact fees could no longer be used to purchase law enforcement vehicles and equipment; fire trucks and equipment; and emergency medical service vehicles and equipment. The FAC also warned the bill would require credits for facilities the developer choose to build for the market benefit of the development that do not offset the need for improved facilities to serve the larger community.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, serves on the Senate Community Affairs Committee. You can share your thoughts with Sen. Baxley at [email protected] at (850) 487-5012.

Related Articles

News

Showdown over impact fees draws overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center

A showdown over impact fees drew an overflow crowd Monday night at Everglades Recreation Center. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Drivers involved in crash at busy intersection both claimed they had green light

Two drivers involved in a crash at a notoriously busy intersection both claimed they had a green light. We've got details from the accident report.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster declares U.S. facing ‘crisis at our border’

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared the United States is facing a “crisis at our border.”
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows vaccines for all before May 1

Six more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Tuesday that all Floridians would soon be able to get vaccinations against the deadly disease.
Read more
News

Wildwood mayor says police force could include golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf predicts that unprecedented changes in the city will have the police department looking at all types of transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after alleged drunken attack on woman at their home

A Villager was arrested after an alleged drunken attack on a woman at their home.
Read more
News

CDD 1 schedules forum to hear from residents on future of signage

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has scheduled a forum to hear from residents about the future of signage allowed at homes.
Read more
