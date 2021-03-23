Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Summerfield man jailed after ‘distressed’ gal pal claims he smacked her arm

Curtis Lee Jackson

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday after his lady friend claimed he picked her up, put her by the front door and smacked her arm.

Curtis Lee Jackson, 26, told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he had been arguing with the victim throughout the day and she had grabbed him by his collar. He said the altercation moved to the kitchen and the victim started throwing his belongings into a trash can, a sheriff’s office report states.

Jackson admitted to picking the victim up by her arms and placing her by the front door. He also told deputies that he told her she could leave the residence, the report says.

Sheriff’s deputies then spoke with the victim, who was “very distressed.” She said she had been arguing with Jackson when he got physical with her. She also showed deputies a red area on her arm where she said Jackson had hit her, the report says.

Jackson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on $500 bond and is due in court April 8 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

