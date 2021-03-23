Villager arrested after alleged drunken attack on woman at their home

A Villager was arrested after an alleged drunken attack on a woman at their home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 8 p.m. Monday to the home of 69-year-old Paul Marlyn Hillman in Villa De La Vista, where he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

A woman told deputies that the Alabama native came home “extremely intoxicated” and became “verbally and physically combative,” according to an arrest report. The woman began taping him with her cell phone and he attempted to slap the phone out of her hand. He then grabbed her by the arms and tossed her to the ground.

The woman turned the video footage over to deputies. She suffered “a small dime size bruise on her left arm to be consistent with being grabbed,” the report said.

A check revealed he previously had been convicted of simple assault in 2017 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was held on $1,000 bond.