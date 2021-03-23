Tuesday, March 23, 2021
The Villages
Letters to the Editor

Villager suggests remedy for ambulance shortage

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My two cents worth on the Sumter County EMS situation. There always will be problems with a “for profit” operation which is concerned with keeping costs down. The solution is to make The Villages Public Safety Department a full blown EMS provider within the confines of The Villages. TVPSD already has the stations and paramedics. They just need ambulances and some more personnel. Yes, buying and equipping a fleet of ambulances will be expensive. The Villages Public Safety Department is already a first class operation, let’s build on that to make The Villages even better. I am a former nationally registered Paramedic with 15 years experience

John E. Peters
Village of Santiago

 

