Wildwood mayor says police force could include golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf predicts that unprecedented changes in the city will have the police department looking at all types of transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.

Resident Mary Wimberly spoke out on law enforcement at Monday night’s Wildwood Commission meeting. She applauded efforts by police to try to tame behavior in some areas of the city linked to a history of crime, including shootings and drug sales.

“It’s getting to be peaceful,” Wimberly said.

She asked the mayor if the city would consider putting police officers on motorcycles to patrol the high-crime areas of the city.

The mayor pointed out that four new police vehicles are on their way with more to come, thanks in large part to the growth of The Villages south of State Road 44.

He added that the city will need to look at several transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.

“Nothing is off the table when it comes to law enforcement,” the mayor said.