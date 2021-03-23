Tuesday, March 23, 2021
The Villages
Wildwood mayor says police force could include golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles

Meta Minton

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf predicts that unprecedented changes in the city will have the police department looking at all types of transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.

Resident Mary Wimberly spoke out on law enforcement at Monday night’s Wildwood Commission meeting. She applauded efforts by police to try to tame behavior in some areas of the city linked to a history of crime, including shootings and drug sales. 

“It’s getting to be peaceful,” Wimberly said.

She asked the mayor if the city would consider putting police officers on motorcycles to patrol the high-crime areas of the city.

The mayor pointed out that four new police vehicles are on their way with more to come, thanks in large part to the growth of The Villages south of State Road 44.

He added that the city will need to look at several transportation options, including golf carts, motorcycles and bicycles.

“Nothing is off the table when it comes to law enforcement,” the mayor said.

Related Articles

News

Showdown over impact fees draws overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center

A showdown over impact fees drew an overflow crowd Monday night at Everglades Recreation Center. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Drivers involved in crash at busy intersection both claimed they had green light

Two drivers involved in a crash at a notoriously busy intersection both claimed they had a green light. We've got details from the accident report.
Read more
News

Florida Association of Counties opposes bill on impact fees

The Florida Association of Counties has announced its opposition to a bill on impact fees, a topic which has been on the front burner in Sumter County.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster declares U.S. facing ‘crisis at our border’

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared the United States is facing a “crisis at our border.”
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows vaccines for all before May 1

Six more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Tuesday that all Floridians would soon be able to get vaccinations against the deadly disease.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after alleged drunken attack on woman at their home

A Villager was arrested after an alleged drunken attack on a woman at their home.
Read more
News

CDD 1 schedules forum to hear from residents on future of signage

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has scheduled a forum to hear from residents about the future of signage allowed at homes.
Read more
