Woman nabbed with Hydrocodone blames pain from accident last year

A woman nabbed with Hydrocodone for which she did not have a prescription blamed her arrest on pain from an accident in which she was injured last year.

Laura Ashley Medley, 29, of Belleview, was driving a blue Hyundai at 10:40 p.m. Monday at U.S. 301 and Switcher Street when she was pulled over because a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had an expired driver’s license. A hand-rolled marijuana blunt was in plain view during a subsequent traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle turned up seven grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a THC concentrated oil vape pen and Hydrocodone in a pill bottle. The Hydrocodone had been prescribed to someone else.

Medley said the Hydrocodone had been given to her by her cousin. She said she takes the medicine for pain from an accident in which she was injured last year.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.