Beer-toting bicyclist arrested in drive-through lane at Burger King

A beer-toting bicyclist was arrested in the drive-through lane at Burger King at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Robert Earl Johnson, 52, who lives on Micro Racetrack Road in Fruitland Park, was riding his pink bicycle through the drive-through lane at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he was spotted by a Wildwood police officer. The restaurant was closed. Johnson had a can of Miller High Life beer in his hand.

Johnson told police that he was picking up change that had fallen to the ground during transactions at the drive-through window, according to the arrest report. Johnson consented to a pat down so he could be searched for weapons. The officer found an empty pack of cigarettes in Johnson’s pocket. It contained a glass pipe with a residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.