Nurse attacked at The Villages hospital by Indiana man covered in hand soap

A nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital was attacked by an Indiana man who was covered in hand soap.

Justin Ryan Kelley, 29, of Griffith, Ind., attempted to flee the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he lunged at a nurse in his hospital room, pushing her back into the door behind her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse’s back hit the door handle, opening the door and she fell to the ground, hitting her elbow, hip and head. The door swung into the wall, creating a hole approximately 8 inches by 6 inches.

A security guard attempted to tackle Kelley, but he was too slippery as he had covered himself in hand soap. The Munster, Ind. native was eventually restrained and put back into his hospital room until deputies arrived on the scene.

The hospital’s director of nursing signed an intent to prosecute. Damage to the wall was estimated at $250.

Kelley was arrested on a felony charge of battery and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property. He was still clad in his hospital gown when he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000.