Joanne Johnson (Rothgery), age 79, of Fruitland Park, FL died on Sat. 3/20/21.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen Ray, her daughter Valerie (Mike) Tracy and 2 grandchildren, Justin and Sarah Tracy. She is preceded in death by her son Brad Johnson and brother, James Rothgery.

Joanne was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She will be buried in Burlington, CT, next to her son at a later date.