Lady Lake cancels Easter egg hunt after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Meta Minton

Lady Lake has canceled its annual Easter egg hunt after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lady Lake Parks & Recreation Department was to hold the Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Little League baseball field.

A member of the department tested positive, thus co-workers have been ordered to quarantine due to the potential exposure to the Coronavirus, according to Lady Lake’s Interim Town Manager Thad Carroll. The employees were instructed to be tested for COVID-19, and those tests have come back negative.

“However, due to the protocol that we have in place, our employees will not be able to obtain what we hope will be their second negative test before the event on Saturday; therefore, they are unable to report to work until early next week at best, leaving us without the necessary personnel to conduct the event,” Carroll said.

He said it is unfortunate that the town was forced to cancel the highly popular event.

“A considerable amount of time and effort have already been devoted to planning what we had hoped would be a great time for the children and their families. We hope that our residents understand that their safety is paramount, and we look forward to hosting the event next year,” Carroll said.

