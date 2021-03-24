Larry Duane Rogers, 83, of Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2021 after a sudden and massive stroke.

Larry was born on June 16, 1937 to Harry H. (Sam) and Catherine M. Rogers in Lenox, Iowa. After graduating from Lenox Community HS in 1955, he enlisted in the US Navy (Engineering Division), originally stationed in the San Diego California area. He studied in a Class A Electrician school there and was honorably discharged in July of 1958.

After military service he returned home to Lenox, Iowa and met Patricia Anne Levi, where they wed shortly after. They raised two boys David Lee (born July 59) and Paul Alan (born Oct 64). At 27 years old, Larry eventually took over for Sam and blossomed the family business – “Rogers TV and Appliances”, where he developed many wonderful customers and friends in Lenox and the surrounding area.

Though Lenox will always be home, after retiring in 2000, they moved to Summerfield, FL where Larry kept busy with odd jobs. One of his favorites was being on staff at Harbor Hills Country Club, where he worked at the golf course, making many friends along the way.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Patricia Anne Rogers of Summerfield, FL; his son David (wife Lori) Rogers & their children Cole and Cami of Huntersville, NC; his son Paul (wife Marie) Rogers of Deerfield Beach, FL; his brother Gene Rogers of Mt. Ayr, IA; nephews Jimmy Rogers of Mt. Ayr, IA and Bobby (wife Marje) of Gurnee, IL.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Harry (Sam) Rogers; his mother, Catherine Matilda Rogers; and his sister Dorothy Rogers.

Larry was a kind and generous man who never wasted an opportunity to make a friend. He loved to socialize, laugh with friends and family, always enjoying telling and hearing a good joke. Larry was spiritually devout, loved his family and friends dearly & will be missed and fondly remembered by so very many.

A memorial celebration and reception will be held in June (date to be determined) in the Lenox, Iowa area. Details to follow.