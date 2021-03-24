Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Lorenzo W. Haggett III

Staff Report

Lorenzo W. Haggett III, 83, of Summerfield, FL passed away on March 17, 2021. He was born on March 28, 1937 in Brentwood, NH. A son to the late Lorenzo and Francis (Carr) Haggett Jr., Lorenzo lived in New Hampshire all of his life, but the last 23 years when they moved to Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bette (Merrifield) of 63 years; a son, Lorenzo (Wally) Haggett IV and his son’s wife Robyn (McLean) Haggett; 2 granddaughters, Mrs. Nate (Danielle) Millett and Mrs. Corey (Stacie) Prescott. He was blessed with 6 great grandchildren: Mason, Parker, Sawyer, Morgan, Harper and Skylar.

He is also survived by a sister and sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

