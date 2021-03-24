Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Official with The Villages continues to disregard mask request at recreation center

Meta Minton

An official with The Villages continues to disregard the request to wear a mask at a recreation center.

Ken Stoff, who serves as the treasurer for The Villages Holding Co., was maskless when he attended Wednesday afternoon’s Project Wide Advisory Committee budget workshop at Savannah Center.

Ken Stoff of The Villages management team did not wear a mask at Wednesday’s PWAC meeting at Savannah Center.

The Fruitland Park resident serves as the Developer’s handpicked representative on the Brownwood Community Development District Board of Supervisors. He is Brownwood’s representative on PWAC, which oversees amenities in The Villages south of County Road 466. All of the other PWAC representatives, District staff and audience members wore masks at the meeting.

This continues Stoff’s stubborn refusal to wear a mask at the government meetings. He was maskless when he attended PWAC meetings in January and this past October.

Masks are not required at recreation centers, but they are requested.

Many were maskless at Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting

A reader of Villages-News.com looked at a photo taken at Tuesday night’s Sumter County Commission meeting and wondered why so many people attending the meeting weren’t wearing masks.

A reader pointed out that numerous people were not wearing masks at Tuesday’s meeting of the Sumter County Commission at Everglades Recreation Center.

He even added red arrows to the photo to point to people who were not wearing masks.

