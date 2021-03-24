Wednesday, March 24, 2021
77.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman with history of texting and driving back behind bars without bond

Meta Minton

Leah Katherine Richter

A woman with a history of texting while driving has been jailed without bond.

Leah Katherine Richter, 38, of Lady Lake, was booked Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after violating her probation.

She had been placed on probation after two arrests in 2019 after she was texting while driving near The Villages Charter School.

She had been arrested May 3, 2019 after a rear-end collision at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 101. Richter was at fault and a man and woman in the other vehicle were transported by ambulance to The Villages Regional Hospital. Richter fled the scene after that crash.

Richter had been arrested in March 2019 after a deputy spotted her texting while driving at the same intersection.

She previously had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2001, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

Related Articles

Health

Spike in new COVID-19 cases hits The Villages days after town squares fully reopen

Just days after all three town squares in The Villages fully reopened with no barricades and crowd limits, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Crime

Nurse attacked at The Villages hospital by Indiana man covered in hand soap

An Indiana man has been arrested in an alleged attack on a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
News

PWAC agrees to spend $1.385 million to repair erosion at Morse Boulevard Bridge

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to move forward with a  $1.385 million project to repair damage caused by erosion at the Morse Boulevard Bridge.
Read more
News

Lady Lake cancels Easter egg hunt after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Lady Lake has canceled its annual Easter egg hunt after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

Official with The Villages continues to disregard mask request at recreation center

An official with The Villages continues to disregard the request to wear a mask at a recreation center.
Read more
Crime

Beer-toting bicyclist arrested in drive-through lane at Burger King

A beer-toting bicyclist was arrested in the drive-through lane at Burger King at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Two sought after anti-theft wires cut and chainsaws stolen from Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing two bandits who recently ripped off chainsaws from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more