Woman with history of texting and driving back behind bars without bond

A woman with a history of texting while driving has been jailed without bond.

Leah Katherine Richter, 38, of Lady Lake, was booked Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after violating her probation.

She had been placed on probation after two arrests in 2019 after she was texting while driving near The Villages Charter School.

She had been arrested May 3, 2019 after a rear-end collision at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 101. Richter was at fault and a man and woman in the other vehicle were transported by ambulance to The Villages Regional Hospital. Richter fled the scene after that crash.

Richter had been arrested in March 2019 after a deputy spotted her texting while driving at the same intersection.

She previously had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2001, 2004, 2009 and 2012.