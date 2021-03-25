Bison Valley man jailed after second battery arrest within year

A Bison Valley man was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge of battery, his second such arrest in less than a year.

Michael Thomas Bailey, 49, was behind the wheel of a white Mazda when he was spotted at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466 by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had been on the lookout for the vehicle. Bailey admitted he had fled the scene of a verbal altercation with a woman, but denied it had turned physical.

However, the woman who contacted law enforcement said Bailey had pushed her and attempted to take away her cell phone. A witness said she had seen Bailey “shove” the woman, whose relationship to Bailey was redacted from the report.

The Lewistown, Pa., native was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Bailey had been arrested Nov. 14 at his home at 5088 NE 121st Road in Bison Valley after an alleged attack on his wife who was recovering from surgery. The charge in that case was later dropped.