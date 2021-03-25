Driver ticketed after head-on collision with unmarked squad car in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a head-on collision with an unmarked law enforcement squad car Thursday morning in The Villages.

The driver had been northbound on County Road 101 at 7:50 a.m. when he was attempting to make a left turn into Palm Ridge Plaza, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver realized he had turned into the path of an unmarked squad car driven by a deputy from the sheriff’s office. The driver tried to straighten it out, but ended up in a head-on collision with the squad car.

There were no injuries, but the driver was ticketed on a charge of violating the right of way.

Both cars were towed from the scene.