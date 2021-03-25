Lady Lake woman involved in crash jailed for driving on suspended license

A Lady Lake woman involved in a crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was jailed for driving on a suspended license.

Markisa Moton, 48, was arrested after the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Monday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Old Vineyard Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Moton admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check of her driver history revealed her license was revoked as a habitual offender in 2016 and suspended for five years, the report said.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.