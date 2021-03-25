Thursday, March 25, 2021
62.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Michael Balie Yancik

Staff Report

Michael Yancik

Michael Balie Yancik, age 85, passed away on March 20, 2021 in Summerfield, Florida.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Rinette (Renee) of Summerfield, Florida; his children Michael, Robin, Christofer, Darci, Darin; and his stepchildren, Keith Bouchard and Melissa Colin of Connecticut and Indiana.  He was preceded in death by his son, Perry and mother Anna, stepfather John Petro; sisters Mary Ann Jansonis and Irene Benevenuti both of Torrington, Connceticut.

Michael was born on March 29, 1935 in Carteret, New Jersey to Anna and Michael Balie Yancik.

Michael graduated from Torrington High School and attended North West Community College in Winsted, Connecticut. He was accepted a position as Quality Control with Sikorsky Aircraft and retired in 1997.

Michael was a great family man and loving father. He married Rinette Theriault in Bristol, Connecticut and the couple had eight children together including Perry Yancik who died in an auto accident.

Michael was a social, active man and deeply involved in for most of his life.  He enjoyed camping and motorcycling, and Veteran’s affairs.   His family and friends will always remember him as a true friend and comedic person.

A funeral service is scheduled for Michael on April 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM St Mark the Evangelist, Route 42, Summerfield, Florida.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate with friends. The family would like to thank all who helped.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Eva Joan Sharman

Eva Sharman was a native of Australia who spent the last years of her life living in Lady Lake.
Read more
Obituaries

Theresa Emond

Terry Emond was a very active resident of The Villages community. She volunteered with Marion County Hospice, enjoyed golfing and traveling, and was a member of the Baby Boomers, The Goofy Villagers and the Boston Red Sox Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Melvin J. Howell

Melvin Howell served his country in the National Guard and worked as a manufacturing engineer before retiring to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer was an avid bowler and golfer, could fix anything, and was active in numerous clubs and organizations throughout his life.
Read more
Obituaries

Valerie June Keen

Valerie Keen spent her working years at Ohio Bell as a Supervisor and as a Project Controls Specialist at Dunbar Mechanical and Gem Industrials.
Read more
Obituaries

Larry Duane Rogers

After moving to Summerfield in 2000, Larry Rogers kept busy with odd jobs. One of his favorites was being on staff at Harbor Hills Country Club, where he worked at the golf course, making many friends along the way.
Read more
Obituaries

Lorenzo W. Haggett III

Lorenzo Haggett III, of Summerfield, passed away March 17 at the age of 83.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more