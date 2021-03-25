Michael Balie Yancik, age 85, passed away on March 20, 2021 in Summerfield, Florida.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Rinette (Renee) of Summerfield, Florida; his children Michael, Robin, Christofer, Darci, Darin; and his stepchildren, Keith Bouchard and Melissa Colin of Connecticut and Indiana. He was preceded in death by his son, Perry and mother Anna, stepfather John Petro; sisters Mary Ann Jansonis and Irene Benevenuti both of Torrington, Connceticut.

Michael was born on March 29, 1935 in Carteret, New Jersey to Anna and Michael Balie Yancik.

Michael graduated from Torrington High School and attended North West Community College in Winsted, Connecticut. He was accepted a position as Quality Control with Sikorsky Aircraft and retired in 1997.

Michael was a great family man and loving father. He married Rinette Theriault in Bristol, Connecticut and the couple had eight children together including Perry Yancik who died in an auto accident.

Michael was a social, active man and deeply involved in for most of his life. He enjoyed camping and motorcycling, and Veteran’s affairs. His family and friends will always remember him as a true friend and comedic person.

A funeral service is scheduled for Michael on April 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM St Mark the Evangelist, Route 42, Summerfield, Florida.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate with friends. The family would like to thank all who helped.