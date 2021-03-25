Woman with gun in her purse arrested in Wildwood restaurant parking lot

A woman with a gun tucked in her purse was arrested in the parking lot of a restaurant in Wildwood.

Catina Shonte Williams, 48, of Lady Lake, was driving a dark gray 2000 Lexus at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday traveling southbound on U.S. 301 when an officer saw her throw a can of beer out the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Her vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of the nearby Oakwood Express Smokehouse & Grill.

During the traffic stop, Williams told the officer her purse, which held her driver’s license, was in a white Ford Expedition parked a short distance away. Another officer retrieved the purse.

A search of the purse turned up marijuana, cocaine, two cut straws, a miniature spoon and a small .25-caliber handgun. She said she obtained the gun about a year ago from an unlicensed street dealer. She admitted she did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Williams was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.