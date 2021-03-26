Friday, March 26, 2021
10 more local COVID-19 deaths as deadly virus hits Villages Charter School again

Larry D. Croom

Ten more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.

Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County and the other two lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,757 tri-county area deaths, the 33,756 in Florida and the 547,812 deaths across the country.

Three more cases of the Coronavirus have been reported at the charter school – one on March 23 and two on March 26, according to the Sumter County School District’s website. That brings the total number of cases at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the sprawling retirement community to 86 since classes started in August. That number also represents 42 percent of the 204 cases among students in all Sumter County schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,033,179 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,750 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,995,548 are residents. A total of 82,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,512 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,756 deaths and 84,406 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,460;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,012;
  • Summerfield up 5 for a total of 1,802;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,256;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 734; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 999.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 63,878 – increase of 126
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 547

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,693 – increase of 15
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 547
  • Vaccinations: 72,790 (46,138 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,102), Wildwood (999), Bushnell (927), Coleman (839) and Oxford (497).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,354 – increase of 56
  • Deaths: 600
  • Hospitalizations: 1,402
  • Vaccinations: 113,048 (63,901 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,925), Leesburg (4,012), Eustis (2,326), Mount Dora (1,970) and Tavares (1,877). The Villages also is reporting 177 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,831 – increase of 55
  • Deaths: 914
  • Hospitalizations: 1,954
  • Vaccinations: 90,654 (52,371 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,120), Summerfield (1,802), Dunnellon (1,315), Belleview (1,256) and Silver Springs (617). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

