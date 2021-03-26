Summerfield sexual predator nabbed after failing to report trip to Texas

A convicted sexual predator from Summerfield found himself behind bars Wednesday after failing to report that he was traveling to Texas to visit his sisters.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy on March 18 spoke with 62-year-old Mark Allen Eicher by phone. He claimed he had traveled to Texas for a family emergency two days earlier and failed to make the sheriff’s office’s Sexual Offender/Predator Unit aware that he was leaving because he “forgot,” a report states.

Another sheriff’s deputy spoke with Eicher by phone the next day and he claimed he had failed to report his trip because he didn’t have the sheriff’s office’s phone number with him. He admitted that it really wasn’t an emergency trip but said he hadn’t seen his sisters since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last year. He also said several times that he “just forgot” to notify the sheriff’s office of his trip and he would return home Tuesday, March 23, the report says.

Eicher said he knew he should have notified the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of his trip and said he “checked in” when he arrived in Texas. He then clarified that he only called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston and his sister spoke with someone there.

On Wednesday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to Eicher’s residence at 8948 S.E. 144th Ln. in Summerfield. He said he had returned from Texas on Tuesday and again said it was his mistake for forgetting to notify the sheriff’s office to report his travel plans, according to the report.

Eicher, who was convicted in 1994 in Lake County on six counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a child 16 years of age, one count of a lewd and lascivious act/assault on a child under 16 and two counts of sexual battery (coerce/threat of), was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with a sexual predator violation of failing to report a residence change to another state or jurisdiction and held on no bond, jail records show.