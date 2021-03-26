Villagers can learn about maintenance for new Florida homeowners

Villagers can join with UF/IFAS Extension faculty virtually to learn how to save money and be healthy in your home. This two-hour webinar will cover pest management for your home, energy efficiency, saving water indoors and preventing mold.

“Basic Home Maintenance for New Florida Homeowners” will be offered at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29 at https://ufl.zoom.us/j/98769277208

Presenters include Jim Davis, UF/IFAS Extension Multi-County Director Sumter and Hernando counties, Dr. Faith Oi, Associate Professor UF Department of Entomology and Nematology and Pest Management University Director and LuAnn Duncan, UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent III.