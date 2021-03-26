Friday, March 26, 2021
Villagers can learn about maintenance for new Florida homeowners

Staff Report

Villagers can join with UF/IFAS Extension faculty virtually to learn how to save money and be healthy in your home. This two-hour webinar will cover pest management for your home, energy efficiency, saving water indoors and preventing mold.

“Basic Home Maintenance for New Florida Homeowners”  will be offered at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29 at https://ufl.zoom.us/j/98769277208
Presenters include Jim Davis, UF/IFAS Extension Multi-County Director Sumter and Hernando counties, Dr. Faith Oi, Associate Professor UF Department of Entomology and Nematology and Pest Management University Director and LuAnn Duncan, UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent III.

Crime

Summerfield sexual predator nabbed after failing to report trip to Texas

A convicted sexual predator from Summerfield found himself behind bars Wednesday after failing to report that he was traveling to Texas to visit his sisters.
News

Wildwood Boosters will be selling discount cards at Publix and Farmer’s Market

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards good at 35 restaurants and merchants on Saturday, March 27.
News

Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities, fitness club, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed Sunday March 28 for quarterly maintenance.
Golf

Villager gets hole-in-one at Longleaf Executive Golf Course

Villager Dennis Carlson got a hole-in-one March 22 at Hole #4 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected]
News

COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on water fountains in The Villages

The District Office has announced revised COVID-19 guidelines as of April 1 at recreation centers and facilities throughout The Villages. We've got details.
News

Driver ticketed after head-on collision with unmarked squad car in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a head-on collision with an unmarked law enforcement squad car Thursday morning in The Villages.
Crime

Villager with missing tire nabbed on DUI charge after cutting off ambulance

A Villager driving a vehicle with a missing tire was jailed Wednesday night after a Lake County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing him cut off an ambulance with its emergency lights activated and almost flip over.
