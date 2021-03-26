Friday, March 26, 2021
Wildwood Boosters will be selling discount cards at Publix and Farmer’s Market

Staff Report

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards good at 35 restaurants and merchants on Saturday, March 27.

The group will be set up at two locations – Publix at the Magnolia Plaza at 2135 Everglades Ln. in The Villages and the Brownwood Farmer’s Market at Paddock Square.

The school’s football team and coaches, along with Wildcat Boosters, will be at the Publix from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The state championship basketball players and their coaches, as well as members of the Booster Club, will be at the Brownwood Farmer’s Market, which lasts from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The discount cards will be selling for $10. The money raised will go directly to support both the football and basketball teams.

News

Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed Sunday

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities, fitness club, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed Sunday March 28 for quarterly maintenance.
Golf

Villager gets hole-in-one at Longleaf Executive Golf Course

Villager Dennis Carlson got a hole-in-one March 22 at Hole #4 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected]
News

COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on water fountains in The Villages

The District Office has announced revised COVID-19 guidelines as of April 1 at recreation centers and facilities throughout The Villages. We've got details.
News

Driver ticketed after head-on collision with unmarked squad car in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a head-on collision with an unmarked law enforcement squad car Thursday morning in The Villages.
Crime

Villager with missing tire nabbed on DUI charge after cutting off ambulance

A Villager driving a vehicle with a missing tire was jailed Wednesday night after a Lake County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing him cut off an ambulance with its emergency lights activated and almost flip over.
Health

DeSantis eliminates adult age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations

On the day when two more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that adults 18 and over in the Sunshine State will be eligible for vaccines beginning Monday, April 5.
News

‘Red button’ has been activated at Village of Chitty Chatty Gate

The Village of Chitty Chatty Gate is moving into normal operation from the current construction mode.
