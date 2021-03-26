Wildwood Boosters will be selling discount cards at Publix and Farmer’s Market

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards good at 35 restaurants and merchants on Saturday, March 27.

The group will be set up at two locations – Publix at the Magnolia Plaza at 2135 Everglades Ln. in The Villages and the Brownwood Farmer’s Market at Paddock Square.

The school’s football team and coaches, along with Wildcat Boosters, will be at the Publix from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The state championship basketball players and their coaches, as well as members of the Booster Club, will be at the Brownwood Farmer’s Market, which lasts from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The discount cards will be selling for $10. The money raised will go directly to support both the football and basketball teams.