Self-proclaimed ‘Pollyanna’ Villager shares story of growing up in Canadian orphanage

John Prince

Having tuberculosis in Quebec, Canada in the 1940s was too often a death sentence for the victim, but it also had many negative consequences for the victim’s family. Denise Kingsley’s father died of the disease in his early 1920s, leaving his wife and four children.

“Your own family didn’t want to take in the children,” she recalls. “TB was very contagious and frightening, and no one wanted to take a chance on bringing it into their home. Besides, many of the relatives had 10 or 12 children. They simply couldn’t help.”

Author Denise Kingsley with Angel. Her book titled ‘Amor Fati’ chronicles her life from an orphanage in Quebec in the 1940s to her life in The Villages today.

So, 5-year-old Denise and her three (one older and two younger) brothers ended up in Hotel-Dieu (God’s Hotel) in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, an orphanage run by the Grey Nuns.

In 2007 Denise, now retired from several careers, became a resident of the Village of Duval and began working to fulfill her goal of writing a memoir.

The result is “Amor Fati: Growing Up in God’s Hotel,” (amor fati means love of one’s fate), her intimate memoir and a revealing read by a woman who refused to be a victim.

“Free from judgment, I seem to have had an impersonal love with everything,” she says.

Although her life included many low points, Denise is the eternal optimist.

“I believe that even the bad things are there for a purpose,” she says. “We need to find that purpose and use it.”

In writing about her mother, Simone, many years later, she said, “…her message (was) that we do our best with each experience we are given; there is no judgment, no guilt, only love remains.”

For Denise, life at the orphanage was not as terrible as one might expect.

“I was treated well,” she says. “We all had the same uniform. The same haircut. I felt I belonged. Part of a tribe.”

Even the nuns at the orphanage saw the spark in her personality and took her along when they went begging for donations.

The downside was that her three brothers, who lived on a different floor, soon became virtual strangers because they seldom saw each other. Getting together for Christmas or birthdays were difficult.

“We all just wanted to get back to our own floors again,” she says.

After leaving the orphanage and spending time at a boarding school in Montreal, Denise’s mother picked her up and brought her to New York, where she was now living while working as a stewardess on passenger ships. Denise attended a boarding school with many Cuban refugee girls. Neither she nor the Cubans spoke English.

“I don’t really know how we all learned English, but somehow we did,” she says, adding that the school was also co-ed, something she wasn’t used to.

One privilege for Denise was being driven by a nun on Friday afternoons to a church for confession where a priest spoke French. After confession, the nun usually stopped for ice cream – on the condition that Denise did not give away their secret.

“I wanted to make up sins to confess just so we could have ice cream,” Denise laughs.

Two children and a divorce later, she was struggling. A judge became her mentor and she attended law school in Houston until other problems forced her to quit. She joined the Florida court system as a highly successful manager, helping institute programs such as night court and training programs for drivers convicted of DUI.

Villager Denise Kingsley’s book is titlted ‘Amor Fati: Growing Up in God’s Hotel.’ It is the autobiography of an admitted ‘Pollyanna’ who is an unabashed optimist, overcoming life’s difficulties to excel at life.

She met and maintained a 30-year friendship with Dr. Estelle Moskowitz, a clinical psychologist with multiple sclerosis who was homebound much of her life.

“We had lunch together on the last Wednesday of each month,” Denise recalls of the woman she labeled as her surrogate mother. “She would often say, ‘My daughter, you must write your story.’ I wanted to do that, but I didn’t know how. Where to start?”

In 2006, Denise and her husband Bill, a retired American Airlines pilot, were living in Miami and looking for a new home.

“We’d been staying up north and our son advised us not to come back to Miami because of recent hurricane damage,” she says. “So, we were staying with friends in DeLand and visited The Villages.”

Bill was not completely convinced. On a second trip, Denise announced that she was going to Spanish Springs, find a place where women hung out and ask them directly about life in The Villages. She got a ringing endorsement and they moved to Duval.

Following the advice of Dr. Moskowitz, Denise joined memoir writing groups. One writing coach suggested writing her story in 10-year installments, which made the process more manageable. The result was “Amor Fati! Growing up in God’s Hotel.” It’s an unadorned, honest story of a life not close to being finished, full of family dogs and kids with plenty of photos. “Amor Fati” is available in print and ebook from Amazon.

In 2017 after Bill’s death, Denise moved to the Village of Mira Mesa and got involved in pickleball. With a 3.5 ranking, she plays in fun leagues and as a pick-up player in The Villages tournaments.

“I’ve always been an optimist,” Denise says. “I always see the positive. Some people call me a ‘Pollyana,” but that’s fine.”

She ends her book: “I intend to express joy and passion as often as is humanly possible, and when disappointment occurs, I will dance with chaos.”

It seems to have worked well for her so far.

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a “Good Story and a Good Book,” contact him at [email protected].

