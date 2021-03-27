Saturday, March 27, 2021
Silver Lake Executive Golf Course to shut down for extensive renovation

Staff Report

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will close on Thursday, April 1 until further notice for an extensive renovation.

The Amenity Authority Committee earlier this month approved a $329,234 bid for the project.The successful bidder was Westscapes LLC. The estimated cost of the project to cost renovate the existing nine holes was $500,000. Westscsapes LLC’s bid came in $170,765 under budget.

The renovation of the golf course located on the Historic Side of The Villages will include new greens, tees, fairways, and re-grassing of the course. The golf course is expected to reopen in the fall.

