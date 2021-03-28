Harbor Hills man charged with sex with teen jailed after contacting her again

A Harbor Hills man has landed behind bars after allegedly contacting a young girl he has been accused of having sex with last year.

Benjamin Yarish, 37, was booked without bond last week at the Lake County Jail after his bond was revoked.

Yarish, who owns and operates Central Florida Gun and Tactical in Leesburg, is accused of molesting the girl in July while she was a guest in his home at the gated community in Lady Lake. He was arrested Aug. 12 on a felony charge of battery and released after posting $25,000 bond. At the time of his release, he was ordered to have no contact with the girl.

However, Yarish made multiple attempts to contact the girl through social media. A “control call” was set up this past Wednesday between Yarish and the girl. The recording was turned over to the state attorney’s office. During the call, Yarish told the girl he would get her a “burner phone” so she could contact him whenever she wished. He told her not to tell anyone they had talked. The following day, Yarish messaged the girl and told her she is “always on my mind and heart,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He told her to delete the message after reading it.

Last year, an investigation was launched after the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous complaint that Yarish had sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl told investigators she was at Yarish’s home on July 18 when a woman who had accompanied her to the home “passed out” in the living room. The woman had been dating Yarish for about nine months. The girl went to sleep in a bedroom at the home.

The girl was in bed when Yarish entered the room and began rubbing her back, the affidavit said. Yarish began “fondling the juvenile victim’s breasts and kissing her lips and breasts.”

Yarish, who stands more than six feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, climbed on top of the girl, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He began to have sex with the girl, who told investigators it was the “first time she has had any kind of sexual experience.” She said she asked Yarish to stop “multiple times,” but he continued. She said it felt like the intercourse lasted “forever.” She was bleeding and in pain when it ended. She later feared she might be pregnant.

Yarish allegedly told the woman who had accompanied the girl he could “set them up for life” if they “made this all go away,” the affidavit said. He also boasted he had connections in the sheriff’s office.