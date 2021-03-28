Sunday, March 28, 2021
The Villages
Susan C. Richmond

Staff Report

Susie Richmond

Susan (Susie) C. Richmond, age 88, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Susan was born in Ft. Leavenworth, KS to Col. Joseph Franklin and Mrs. Susan Colborn Richmond. As a child, Susan lived in Cookeville and Nashville and later in Frostburg, MD. She eventually made her home in Cincinnati for many years. She is predeceased by her sister Diana Meehan, and brothers Joseph Franklin Richmond, Jr. and Harry Richmond.

Susie taught high school English in Washington, DC, and Cincinnati, OH where she was also director of the Cincinnati Area Teacher Center. She was instrumental in the founding of the Cincinnati Teachers Union, serving as secretary. After retiring, she RVed to Alaska, Labrador and to many places in the US. Susie and Sally moved to Florida in 1997, first to Fort Myers and then in 2005, they moved to The Villages, FL, where she never saw a golf course she did not like.

A lifelong Democrat, Susie cared deeply about the country and education. She always wanted to hear what others had to say on the issues, especially young people. She was known for her generosity, sense of adventure and ability to talk to anyone.

Also, she enjoyed discussions of ideas, bridge, meeting with friends and traveling. She was a member of the Rainbow Family & Friends Club and the AAUW.

Survivors include her dear companion and wife, Sally Gochenaur. She also leaves niece, Diana Bolt, Blythewood, SC; nephew, Adam Richmond, San Francisco, CA; nieces Carolyn McCarthy, Phoenix, AZ and Melissa Richmond, San Francisco, CA, Nadine R. Doefler of San Antonio, TX, Susan M. Brouse of Cumming, GA, nephews Charles Meehan of Hagerstown, MD, and Joseph Frank Richmond III of Chandler, AZ, and Michael Richmond of Sparks, NV, and cousin Hill Carlen, of Cookeville, TN.

A memorial on Zoom is being planned. Please contact Adam Richmond at 415-845-7414 for more information.

