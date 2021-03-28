Village of Charlotte woman to lose license after drunk driving arrest

A Village of Charlotte woman will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest.

Debra Kaye Hall, 69, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She had been at the wheel of a white 2015 Buick on May 29, 2020 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the registration had expired, according to an arrest report. She nearly hit a curb before she was pulled over near the Charlotte gate at Morse Boulevard and Hillsborough Trail.

There was “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the vehicle and Hall admitted she had “a couple” drinks. She said she was “coming from her friend’s house.” Hall was “very lethargic” and fumbled when searching for her vehicle’s registration.

The Milwaukee native scolded the deputy.

“I don’t see why you can’t follow me just around the corner,” said the resident of 3405 Rabbit Run Path.

The deputy invited Hall to participate in field sobriety exercises. She said she did not have any physical impairments and said she works out three to four times per week. However, Hall said she is a diabetic. EMS personnel determined her blood sugar was “normal” at 102.

She struggled through the exercises, nearly losing her balance.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve had too much to drink,” the Milwaukee, Wis. native admitted to the deputy.

Hall was unable to recite the alphabet and did not fare any better when she tried to sing the alphabet. She said she was “So embarrassed.”

She provided breath samples that registered .114 and .110 blood alcohol content.