Sunday, March 28, 2021
80.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager wins protective order against husband after battle over cats

Meta Minton

George Redford Tester

A Villager has been granted a protective order against her husband after a battle over their cats.

The woman was granted the temporary injunction by Judge Mary Hatcher in Sumter County Court following the arrest of her husband, 76-year-old George Redford Tester, who was arrested at their home March 2 in the Village of Poinciana.

He has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery. He remains free on $4,000 bond.

Tester’s wife told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that he had put his hands on her neck to strangle her and used a pillow to prevent her from breathing, according to an arrest report. She said she had been seated on the couch when she and Tester began arguing over their cats. She said she had called the cats “jerks,” but said Tester “misheard” her and thought she had called him a jerk. The Fresno, Calif. native “grabbed a small round pillow from the couch and placed it over her face impeding her normal breathing.”

About a half hour later, the cats knocked over their water dish. The woman attempted to clean it up, when Tester came up behind her and attempted to strangle her. She was able to free herself from his grip by ducking down. When she stood back up, he hit her in the back of the head.

Tester told deputies that he and his wife had been arguing for “quite a while.” He confirmed that when the woman called the cats “jerks,” he thought she was referring to him.

Related Articles

News

Villagers sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again

Villagers are sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again.
Read more
News

Sumter County elections official questions signatures on Reverse One Sumter petition

Sumter County's supervisor of elections is questioning the validity of more than 10,000 petition signatures gathered last year for the Reverse One Sumter campaign. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Health

Close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases as Florida drops eligible vaccine age to 40

On the day before Florida opens COVID-19 vaccines up to people age 40 and above, the Sunshine State reported just under 5,000 new cases of the deadly virus and 36 more deaths.
Read more
Crime

Village of Charlotte woman to lose license after drunk driving arrest

A Village of Charlotte woman will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Crime

Harbor Hills man charged with sex with teen jailed after contacting her again

A Harbor Hills man has landed behind bars after allegedly contacting a young girl he has been accused of having sex with last year.
Read more
News

Wildwood preparing to host free Easter Egg hunt at Millennium Park

The city of Wildwood is gearing up for its annual “Easter Eggstravaganza.”
Read more
Crime

Ocala woman with suspended learner’s permit jailed after traffic stop in Oxford

An Ocala woman with a suspended learner’s permit was arrested this past Wednesday night after she was stopped in Oxford for driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more