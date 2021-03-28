Villagers sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again

Villagers are sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that it’s time to pull up the anchors and set sail, indicating Florida has a firm handle on the Coronavirus.

Numerous Villagers agree with the governor.

“I fully support DeSantis’ move to get cruise ships sailing again from Florida ports. We have had our COVID shots and are ready to go,” said Ken Bollinger of the Megan Villas.

Many Villagers, notably those who have been vaccinated, are also ready to pack their bags.

“We have had our COVID-19 vaccines and are ready to cruise again. One of the benefits of living in Florida is the ability to cruise without having to fly somewhere. We look forward to being able to resume cruising and feel safe doing so,” said Mary Powell of the Village of Bonita.

Villagers Hugh and Rita Rider are “absolutely” ready to sail again.

“We generally sail with Princess out of Fort Lauderdale. Missed our sailing to South America last March 2020 and again this March 2021. Can’t miss it again. We sail again next March 2022 from South America back to Fort Lauderdale, if Princess is still there,” Hugh Rider said.

He pointed out that Princess is primarily an adult ship.

“Let all adults go, but require that all are vaccinated,” he said.

He also fears that Florida’s stake in the cruise industry could be in jeopardy.

“We need to keep these cruise lines in the U.S. and especially Florida! Otherwise, they will move to the Bahamas and other foreign ports,” he said.

Arlene and Vernon Cash of the Village of Briar Meadow South have already put their money down for a cruise.

“We booked a Norwegian Escape cruise out of Port Canaveral in November 2021. Hopefully, they will make it mandatory to show proof of vaccination to cruise for all passengers besides crews,” Arlene Cash said.

The Martins of the Village of Linden are ready for a vaccinated adventure.

“Yes, my wife and I are ready to cruise! The only caveat is: All passengers and crew should be vaccinated. Simple, easy-peasy,” Stan Martin.

Other Villagers are much more hesitant.

“I will not book a cruise for several years. It was reported the COVID-19 virus was found to be still active in the ventilation system of a cruise ship in California after 17 days. Passengers were forbidden to leave ship when they first docked. It was a horrific situation. We will not be cruising for several years, if then,” said Villager Sharon Edwards.

Many others feel the same way.

“Our cruise in February was canceled due to COVID-19 and the No Sail Order. Our reservation specialist asked if we wanted to rebook at a later date. My answer was very easy. Call me when I will not have to wear a mask.

Her reply was, that will be a while,” said Villager Mark Hayes.

He added that “wearing a mask is like someone holding a pillow over your face and trying to breath.”

He also wondered if foreign countries will permit U.S. ships to dock.

“Are the safety standards and practices the same as in the U.S.?” he asked.

Villager Charles Hoff has a concern of a different type.

“I will be a long time before I take another cruise due to the buffet-style method of serving meals that the cruise ships employ,” he said.