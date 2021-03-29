Villages Charter School students continue to battle deadly COVID-19 virus

New cases of COVID-19 continued to pop up across Florida on Monday as the deadly virus hit The Villages Charter School again.

The latest case at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community was reported Monday, according to data provided by the Sumter County School District. It was one of five cases reported Monday, with the others being identified in Wildwood Middle High School, Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter Middle School and Bushnell Elementary School.

As of Monday, the total number of cases reported at The Villages Charter School since classes stared in August 2020 stands at 87. That number represents 41.6 percent of the 209 cases in all Sumter County Schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,047,379 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,374 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,009,408 are residents. A total of 82,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,551 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,891 deaths and 84,707 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,482;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 4,041;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 740; and

Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,807.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 64,213 – increase of 66

Deaths: 1,760

Hospitalizations: 3,914

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,755 – increase of 4

Deaths: 244

Hospitalizations: 549

Vaccinations: 73,370 (48,330 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,125), Wildwood (1,006), Bushnell (935), Coleman (840) and Oxford (499).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 26,507 – increase of 37

Deaths: 600

Hospitalizations: 1,405

Vaccinations: 115,559 (65,888 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,961), Leesburg (4,041), Eustis (2,339), Mount Dora (1,978) and Tavares (1,886). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

MARION COUNTY