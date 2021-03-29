Monday, March 29, 2021
Letters to the Editor

What hypocrites!

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What hypocrites! Sitting in their beautiful homes, enjoying the squares, recreation facilities, places of worship, and the general Villages lifestyle while critically complaining about the Developer. None of this would be here without Harold Schwartz and his extended family. This area was nothing but a rural, dead fruit orchard and look what it became. Appreciate what you have for goodness sake and thank the developers for their vision and what has been accomplished.
With regard to Rep. Brett Hage, just stop and think of the communities you lived in before coming to The Villages. Outside of Washington, every state, city, town, village, and hamlet has representatives who work for someone else or maybe for themselves. We elect representatives from among us who we trust to serve ALL people in their jurisdiction. The impact fees touch more than just The Villages Developer. It affects the young families looking to build their first home, the new business trying to build a facility or one that exist looking to expand. When you say Rep. Hage has only The Villages in mind, you are wrong, as he represents more than this entity. As far as working for The Villages, would you sooner he worked for Morgan and Morgan, who bought and paid for the marijuana legislation that was thrust upon all of Florida? But then, maybe you would, as that is Democrat territory.

James Ombrello
Village of Palo Alto

 

