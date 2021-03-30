Tuesday, March 30, 2021
80 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Former Properties of The Villages representative agrees to settle with former boss

Meta Minton

Kelly Shipes

A second former Properties of The Villages representative has agreed to a settlement with her former boss.

Kelly Shipes in 2013 joined Properties of The Villages. After fellow Properties of The Villages representatives Christopher Day and Jason Kranz abruptly left in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty, Shipes was among a small group of sales representatives who elected to follow them. The move cost Shipes, a former college volleyball standout, her coaching position with The Villages Charter School. She was also dismissed from the board of the Buffalo Stampeders, the organization that boosts sports programs at the school.

Cynthia Hughes

According to the agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Shipes will not be paying attorneys’ fees to Properties of The Villages, something her fellow defendant, Villager Cynthia Hughes, agreed to do last week. Hughes, also a Properties of The Villages representative who defected to KD Premier Realty, agreed to pay $5,000 in attorneys’ to her former employer. Both women have agreed to drop their counterclaims against The Villages.

Shipes will be barred from working in real estate in The Villages for 18 months, with the exception of closing on a house at 1371 Piney Woods Path in the Village Dunedin.

Shipes’ settlement comes as a trial is taking place this week in federal court in Tampa in which Day, Kranz and other former Properties of The Villages representatives have been named as defendants.

Related Articles

News

Villages restauranteurs applaud measure against frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits

Three Villages restauranteurs are applauding Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a measure to protect the hospitality industry from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits – but they all vowed to continue practicing the measures that have allowed them to safely serve their customers throughout the pandemic.
Health

Sumter County reports significant spike in COVID-19-related deaths

The COVID-19 virus roared back to life across Florida and the tri-county area on Tuesday as the local death toll spiked in the area where the vast majority of Villages homes are located.
Crime

Duo jailed after running shoes and earrings stolen from Villages Belk store

A Leesburg man and a Vermont woman were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of ripping off merchandise at a popular Villages department store.
News

Mulberry Dog Park to reopen after completion of new shades structure

The Mulberry Dog Park will soon reopen after the completion of a new shade structure for the comfort of those visiting the park.
Crime

Receptionist jailed on drug charges after found walking along County Road 466

A 32-year-old receptionist was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after a Lady Lake Police detective spotted her walking on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges in Fruitland Park traffic stop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after the truck he was riding in was stopped by a Fruitland Park Police officer for having an inoperable headlight.
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more