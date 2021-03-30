Tuesday, March 30, 2021
86.9 F
The Villages
Park your car and walk in

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Let’s eliminate drive-throughs at banks, drugstores, restaurants, etc. On any given day you can ride by Colony Plaza and see dozens of cars waiting in line, with engines running waiting to conduct business or just pick up things. Now imagine how many millions of gallons of gas are being used for this.
How much pollution is being spread over the planet? Please park your cars and walk into the store. You might help save the planet and get a little exercise while you’re at it.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

