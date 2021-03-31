Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Barbara Novitsky

Staff Report

Barbara Novitsky passed away on 3/29/21 after a prolonged illness with Parkinson’s Disease and underlying conditions. She was born and raised in the Corning NY area as 1 of 4 children of Harold and Bertha Davis.

Being married to George Novitsky for 56 wonderful years, they lived in Rochester, NY, Long Island, NY, NJ, and retired from AT&T to live in The Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her husband George, sons Harold and Steven, brothers Don and Richard Davis, and sister Betty Lou Maxfield, grandchildren Miranda, Bryce, and Bodie Novitsky.

A celebration Service is being planned in the May/June time frame in The Villages, Fl at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane – time and date will be posted on the Hiers-Baxley website at a later date www.hiers-baxley.com.

