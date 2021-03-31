Villager arrested after allegedly slamming woman against refrigerator

A Villager was arrested after allegedly slamming a woman against a refrigerator during an altercation at their home.

Kerry Azzariti, 67, was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of domestic battery. The location of the occurrence was redacted from the arrest report, but records with the Sumter County Property Appraisers Office show that Azzariti owns a home at 411 Duarte Lane in Villa De La Vista South.

A woman told deputies that Azzariti grabbed her by the throat and “pushed her head into a refrigerator several times,” the arrest report said. She said that Azzariti, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, lifted her off the ground when he had a hold of her throat. She said she had trouble breathing during the attack.

The Boston native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond.