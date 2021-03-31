Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after nearly backing into police car

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly backing into a police car.

A 911 call was received at about 6 p.m. Monday in reference to an erratic driver in the area of La Grande Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer responded to the scene and was flagged down by a person near El Ranchito restaurant who pointed to a red Chrysler 300. He reported that he saw the driver was “drunk” and he had “begged” him not to drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Chrysler made a left turn onto Griffin Avene and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The other driver had to honk his horn and stopped in the roadway to avoid a collision. The Chrysler reached the intersection of Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard, but then began backing toward the patrol car. The driver stopped upon hearing the police officer’s command to, “Stop.”

The driver was identified as 69-year-old Pete Vega of 821 Royal Palm Ave. of the Village of Silver Lake. He could not find an insurance card and fumbled for his driver’s license. He fell backward twice when he tried to get out of his vehicle.

He had a difficult time with field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .213 and .204 blood alcohol content.

Vega was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.