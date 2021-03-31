Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after nearly backing into police car

Meta Minton

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly backing into a police car.

A 911 call was received at about 6 p.m. Monday in reference to an erratic driver in the area of La Grande Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer responded to the scene and was flagged down by a person near El Ranchito restaurant who pointed to a red Chrysler 300. He reported that he saw the driver was “drunk” and he had “begged” him not to drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Chrysler made a left turn onto Griffin Avene and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The other driver had to honk his horn and stopped in the roadway to avoid a collision. The Chrysler reached the intersection of Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard, but then began backing toward the patrol car. The driver stopped upon hearing the police officer’s command to, “Stop.”

The driver was identified as 69-year-old Pete Vega of 821 Royal Palm Ave. of the Village of Silver Lake. He could not find an insurance card and fumbled for his driver’s license. He fell backward twice when he tried to get out of his vehicle.

He had a difficult time with field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .213 and .204 blood alcohol content.

Vega was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Competition and loyalty take center stage at Properties of The Villages trial

Competition and loyalty took center stage Wednesday in the third day of the Properties of The Villages trial in federal court in Tampa.
News

82 percent of Sumter County seniors have received COVID-19 vaccinations

Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek reports that 82 percent of Sumter County seniors have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam Villages Charter School

Seven more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc among students at The Villages Charter School.
News

Bicyclists in The Villages seek help on survey to reach Platinum level

Cyclists in The Villages are conducting a Survey in pursuit of a Platinum award - the highest rating given by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) to Bicycle Friendly Communities. They are asking everyone in The Villages – whether you ride a bike a lot, a little or not at all – to fill out the five-minute survey by going to slbikeclub.org/bfc.
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly slamming woman against refrigerator

A Villager was arrested after allegedly slamming a woman against a refrigerator during an altercation at their home.
Crime

Villager’s adult son with history of violent behavior lands back behind bars

A Villager’s adult son with a history of strange and violent behavior has landed back behind bars.
Crime

Sex offender behind bars after failing to report move to Wildwood motel

A registered sex offender who moved to a Wildwood motel without reporting a change of address to law enforcement is behind bars in the Lake County Jail.
