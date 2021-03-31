Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Why would we open the door at the border?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is like taking the doors off of your home. I cannot believe that any rational person would think, that that, was a good idea. What is happening below our border with Mexico, that can be so compelling, that we would just say to anyone, “come in”? If one was to offer a possible explanation, a reasonable person would think that future political ambitions would be better served by this influx of immigrants. Would these now arriving immigrants believe, that a political vote for the Party that gave them this free pass into our country, was obligated? Yes, people from all over the world desire such an entry, but who should be considered as well in this situation? The population most affected, or, the future voting population?
I am not against immigration, however, I must first take into consideration, how this influx will affect our future generations and, their ability, to be able to have more options in political direction.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

