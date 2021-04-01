Villager’s adult son arrested after visit to known drug house in La Zamora

A Villager’s adult son with a long criminal history was arrested after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 46, who lives with his mother at 1905 Davidson Ave. in the Village of Winifred, was driving a white Dodge Durango on Tuesday afternoon when he was spotted in the 200 block of Desota Court near a home known to have “multiple drug users associated with it,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Rio Grande Avenue and Avenida Central.

The officer found that Krajewski’s driver’s license was revoked in 2011 on a charge of driving under the influence. It was revoked again in 2016 when he was classified a habitual offender.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the Dodge Durango, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A bag containing 2.3 grams of heroin and a second bag containing 1.2 grams of heroin were discovered in the vehicle. A bag containing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine was also found. There was also drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The Connecticut native was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $12,000 bond.

Krajewski has a long history of arrests, including the theft of a Villager’s wallet in 2015 from the Colony Cottage swimming pool.