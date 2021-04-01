Thursday, April 1, 2021
Wildwood woman jailed on burglary charge after discovery of latex glove

Meta Minton

Tamara Jean Partridge

A Wildwood woman was jailed after she was caught allegedly rummaging through an acquaintance’s belongings.

Tamara Jean Partridge, 46, who lives at 4772 NE 90th Plaza, which is off the Sumter Line Road and located midway between The Villages and Pembrooke Fairways, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of burglary.

Another woman left her home around noon that day and returned home about 4:30 p.m. and found several of her personal items stacked outside the front door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“What are you doing in my house?” the woman asked Partridge.

The Amarillo, Texas native replied that she was, “Just cleaning it.”

The other woman called 911 and Partridge fled on foot. She was later found in a neighbor’s yard.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found the “large pile” of items outside the woman’s front door. There was also a latex glove the homeowner said did not belong to her. The woman said she, “personally” knew Partridge.

Partridge was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

