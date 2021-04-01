Thursday, April 1, 2021
Work will impact golf cart traffic near Turtle Mound Water Tower 

Staff Report

Staging for the replacement of the of the 16-inch and 20-inch standpipes at the Turtle Mound Water Tower located along the multi-modal path near the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course will begin Tuesday, April 6. This work is scheduled to take approximately two to three weeks and will be completed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

As the staging begins, golf car traffic may be temporarily diverted or rerouted along the multi-modal path. Once construction commences, golf car traffic will be diverted in front of the green of Hole #1 on the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. There may also be areas along the multi-modal path that will be diverted.

