5 more local deaths and spike in Florida cases as CDC relaxes travel guidelines

On the day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, five more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and Florida reported another spike in new cases.

Three of the latest local fatalities were in Marion County and the other two were in Lake County. They are among the 1,789 tri-county area deaths, the 34,239 in Florida and the 553,691 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

On Friday, the CDC announced that people who are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus can travel without putting themselves at serious risk – if they continue to wear masks and follow other safety precautions.

The announcement came after the CDC determined there was a lower risk for travel for those have been vaccinated, but health officials remain concerned and say they aren’t recommending people take trips because the majority of the population across the country hasn’t been vaccinated and cases continue to rise on a daily basis.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,071,105 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,580 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 2,032,387 are residents. A total of 83,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,657 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,239 deaths and 85,538 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 2 for a total of 4,499;

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,085;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 1,021;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,607;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 756;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,275;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,821; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 506.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 64,858 – increase of 165

Deaths: 1,789

Hospitalizations: 3,958

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,827 – increase of 15

Deaths: 257

Hospitalizations: 559

Vaccinations: 75,185 (53,116 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,139), Wildwood (1,021), Bushnell (952), Coleman (842) and Oxford (506).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 26,862 – increase of 86

Deaths: 609

Hospitalizations: 1,420

Vaccinations: 123,294 (74,531 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,068), Leesburg (4,085), Eustis (2,368), Mount Dora (2,002) and Tavares (1,897).The Villages also is reporting 177 cases.

MARION COUNTY