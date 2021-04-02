Friday, April 2, 2021
Daughter arrested after alleged attack on her mother in Fruitland Park

Meta Minton

Heidi Bryant
A daughter was arrested after allegedly attacking her mother in Fruitland Park.

Heidi Bryant, 34, showed up at her mother’s home at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pine Street while her mother was taking a shower, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The mother told deputies that her daughter, who had returned from her boyfriend’s place, was acting “belligerent” and was armed with a small knife and a screwdriver. The mother got out of the shower, got dressed and went to the kitchen to get something to eat. She said Bryant struck her, knocked her to the ground and continued hitting her. She was able to push Bryant off of her and hold her down.

A witness said that Bryant was “very angry” because her mother told her “not to be hanging around the individuals that frequent at her boyfriend’s residence.” Bryant told deputies that when she arrived home, she found all her clothing in a burn pile in the backyard.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

News

Former sales representative testifies atmosphere changed after death of Gary Morse

A former Properties of The Villages sales representative testified that the atmosphere in the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown changed after Developer Gary Morse died.
News

Vaccinated residents of Sumter County urged to continue wearing face masks

Residents of Sumter County who have received the COVID-19 vaccination are being urged to continue wearing face masks in public settings.
Health

5 more local deaths and spike in Florida cases as CDC relaxes travel guidelines

On the day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, five more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and Florida reported another spike in new cases.
News

Fruitland Park Police investigating body found in vehicle at Wal-Mart

The Fruitland Park Police Department launched an investigation Thursday after a body was found in a vehicle parked at a local Wal-Mart.
News

Villagers for Trump bringing back popular New Zealand political activist

An anti-communist political activist who has proven to a popular draw for members of Villagers for Trump is preparing to make his third visit to speak to the conservative grassroots organization.
Crime

Summerfield man arrested in alleged theft of Harley-Davidson motorcycle

A Summerfield man was arrested in the alleged theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle after he was found hiding Wednesday afternoon in a home in rural Lady Lake.
Crime

Summerfield man angry over tow bill nabbed after victim claims abuse

A 54-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a woman claimed he refused to reimburse her for paying to have his vehicle towed.
