Daughter arrested after alleged attack on her mother in Fruitland Park

A daughter was arrested after allegedly attacking her mother in Fruitland Park.

Heidi Bryant, 34, showed up at her mother’s home at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pine Street while her mother was taking a shower, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The mother told deputies that her daughter, who had returned from her boyfriend’s place, was acting “belligerent” and was armed with a small knife and a screwdriver. The mother got out of the shower, got dressed and went to the kitchen to get something to eat. She said Bryant struck her, knocked her to the ground and continued hitting her. She was able to push Bryant off of her and hold her down.

A witness said that Bryant was “very angry” because her mother told her “not to be hanging around the individuals that frequent at her boyfriend’s residence.” Bryant told deputies that when she arrived home, she found all her clothing in a burn pile in the backyard.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.