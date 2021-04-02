Friday, April 2, 2021
Fruitland Park Police investigating body found in vehicle at Walmart

Larry D. Croom

The Fruitland Park Police Department launched an investigation Thursday after a body was found in a vehicle parked at a local Walmart.

After receiving the call, officers quickly secured a large portion of the parking lot at the store, located at 2501 N. Citrus Blvd. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle by the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the investigation got under way.

As of Friday morning, Police Chief Erik Luce said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play involved in the death.

“There are still questions to be answered so our investigators will be diligently following up to get those questions answered,” he said in a news release.

Luce said the body appeared to be that of a white female between the ages of 40 and 50. The body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. The identity will be withheld until positive identification is made and the next of kin is notified, Luce said.

