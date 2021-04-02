Friday, April 2, 2021
52 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeObituaries

Stephen (Steve) P. Tremblay

Staff Report

Stephen P. Tremblay
Stephen P. Tremblay

Stephen (Steve) P. Tremblay, 74 of Summerfield, passed peacefully at The Villages Hospice House (Cornerstone Hospice) on February 17, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born February 5, 1947 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to Stuart F. and Dorothy E. Taylor (both deceased). He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Katherine E. (Lee) of Summerfield, Florida, his daughter and son-in-law Patricia A. and Chad M. Reda, and granddaughters Taylor M. and Elyce M. Reda, all of Longwood, Florida and many lifelong friends both in Florida and Massachusetts.

Steve proudly served in both the Massachusetts and New Jersey National Guard in his youth and was a true animal lover. He was especially fond of several cocker spaniels he and Kathy welcomed into their home over the years.

Steve was a long-time resident of Summerfield, FL, after moving to Florida in 2001 to spend more time with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters. Wonderful memories were made over the years, he will be greatly missed

His passion and expertise was classic cars, as an owner, enthusiast, and appraiser. His favorite past time was working on one of his classic cars, attending local car shows to admire those of others, and creating “stated-value” appraisals for classic car owners.

He will be missed by all who knew him, for his quick wit, gentle ways, and easy smile.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Steve’s name to The Villages Hospice House/ Cornerstone Hospice Foundation ( https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346236&id=2) or to Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue (www.floridacocker.org)

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Michael H. Moorefield

Michael Moorfield enjoyed doing puzzles with his wife, Mary, bird watching, and working in the yard, especially tending to his plants.
Obituaries

Thomas Howard Shepherd

Tom Shepherd was a member of the American Legion, a member and past president of the Lions Club and a member of the Fruitland Park Historical Society. He also served the community as a Fruitland Park City Commissioner from 1980-1982 and served as mayor from 1982-1986.
Obituaries

Maddalena Pizzo

Maddalena Pizzo volunteered as an usher at the art center in Escondido, California, and she helped with Operation Shoebox in the Villages. Everyone who met her was gifted with a memory of an exceptionally beautiful, driven, strong, independent lady.
Obituaries

Ronald Harry Proodian

Ron Proodian had a passion for Corvettes, mentoring both children and adults, and supporting local restaurants, where he befriend staff and patrons alike. He will be remembered most for his quick wit, infectious smile, calming demeanor, wisdom, and generosity.
Obituaries

J. Ivan Weaver

He had an active church life and a member at Tri-County Baptist Church. He enjoyed pitching fast pitch softball, playing golf, having made 3 holes-in-one.
Obituaries

Barbara Novitsky

Barbara Novitsky lived in New York and New Jersey before retiring from AT&T to live in The Villages.
Obituaries

Thomas D. Wade

Tom Wade was a true sports fan of all New England teams, loved crossword puzzles and trivia, and was a lover of eclectic music. One of Tom’s greatest passions was restoring classic English sports cars, including four MGs.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more