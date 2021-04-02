Stephen (Steve) P. Tremblay, 74 of Summerfield, passed peacefully at The Villages Hospice House (Cornerstone Hospice) on February 17, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born February 5, 1947 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to Stuart F. and Dorothy E. Taylor (both deceased). He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Katherine E. (Lee) of Summerfield, Florida, his daughter and son-in-law Patricia A. and Chad M. Reda, and granddaughters Taylor M. and Elyce M. Reda, all of Longwood, Florida and many lifelong friends both in Florida and Massachusetts.

Steve proudly served in both the Massachusetts and New Jersey National Guard in his youth and was a true animal lover. He was especially fond of several cocker spaniels he and Kathy welcomed into their home over the years.

Steve was a long-time resident of Summerfield, FL, after moving to Florida in 2001 to spend more time with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters. Wonderful memories were made over the years, he will be greatly missed

His passion and expertise was classic cars, as an owner, enthusiast, and appraiser. His favorite past time was working on one of his classic cars, attending local car shows to admire those of others, and creating “stated-value” appraisals for classic car owners.

He will be missed by all who knew him, for his quick wit, gentle ways, and easy smile.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Steve’s name to The Villages Hospice House/ Cornerstone Hospice Foundation ( https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346236&id=2) or to Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue (www.floridacocker.org)

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.